As Kenyans prepare for the Christmas and end-of-year festivities, political leaders would do well to tone down their utterances over next year’s elections and give their supporters time to enjoy the holiday season with their families.

For much of the year, leaders on both sides of the political divide have been on the campaign trail, engaging in verbal wars and raising tensions although the elections are still months away and the official campaign period has yet to open.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should take the leaders to task over the flouting of the laws on campaigns.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission should also take action against those who attempt to poison the atmosphere with divisive talk or actions that could cause public anxiety.

Leaders should avoid politicising every event and function, especially at this time of the year when Kenyans need a break from politics. Politicians have been known to speak politics at the most inappropriate occasions, such as funerals and weddings.

The Christmas and New Year season is a time for introspection, reviewing the past and making plans for the future. Political leaders can play a better role in this by joining their fellow countrymen and women to think about the Kenya they want, one that the present generation can be proud to bequeath posterity.

The institutions charged with ensuring that the elections are free and fair must continue to work to ensure that the systems are in place when Kenyans go to the elections in eight months.