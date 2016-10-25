EDITORIAL: Make prison pardon count

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Granting clemency to petty offenders on national holidays, such as the just-ended Mashujaa Day, is a commendable gesture.

And having a presidential amnesty is perhaps the best gesture to confirm that, indeed, our society is humane and willing to give convicts a second chance to change their ways and make a positive contribution to nation-building.

This way, prisons will be fulfilling their core mandate, which is not just to punish, but to rehabilitate criminals.

However, news of the arrest of some of the beneficiaries of the pardon only days after they were set free raises questions about the criteria used to select those to receive clemency.

Perhaps the team recommending the release of petty offenders should carry out background checks to ensure that only those to whom the gesture will be beneficial are set free.

In fact, this ties in well with the idea of giving non-custodial sentences to petty offenders to not only decongest the jails, but also avoid exposing them to hardcore criminals.

A blanket amnesty that lets out convicts who can hardly stay on the right side of the law is counterproductive.

The team responsible for the presidential amnesty must ensure that habitual thieves and jailbirds do not benefit from the parole to continue tormenting their communities.