The two-month school holidays, part of reforms initiated by the Education ministry, have inspired debate among teachers, parents and guardians on how children should spend their time before reopening in January.

With holiday tuition banned, there have been complaints of the limited choice of activities available to keep children busy and safe from undesirable influences.

The flip side has been the contention that today’s parents are shirking the responsibility of raising their children and are instead burdening teachers.

One undisputed reality, however, is that the rigours of today’s world do not allow parents and guardians to remain at home with their children full-time while earning a living. That is why having the children in safe hands — be it at home, in playgrounds or various social venues — is crucial.

But what has come out, especially in urban areas, is that there are far too few options for children to productively spend their time and most of the available conducive activities and venues are way too expensive for many.

The cost and exclusivity of some of the social clubs inevitably locks out a majority of children.

This can largely be blamed on the failure by successive local authorities to put up appropriate affordable social facilities and land grabbing over the years that has deprived children of playgrounds.