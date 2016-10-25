By EDITORIAL

Police brutality continues despite express legal and policy deterrents. It seems torture and ruthlessness have been institutionalised in the police force as the perpetrators are never punished.

A new survey on torture lists the regular police as the leading culprits of inhuman treatment of suspects. They are followed by the Administration police, provincial administrators, prison warders, and military officers.

Use of torture to extract evidence or intimidate suspects is illegal, demeaning, retrogressive, and a blatant breach of human rights.

It is a brutish show of power and a demonstration of inability to reason and tackle issues logically. Many have suffered life-threatening injuries while others died out of the bestiality.

Part of the reason for the prevalence of torture is the method of police training that, although reformed in recent years, still relies heavily on force. It is also about a mindset developed over generations and which has refused to go away.

Unfortunately, many cases of torture by the police, APs, and chiefs go unreported because the victims fear the repercussions.

At any rate, it is futile because it is to the perpetrators that the cases should be reported. Hardly do they take action when they get the reports, instead choosing to protect one another. Pledges to investigate such cases are often not honoured.

The report is not new, and neither is it surprising. Every so often, reports cataloguing such acts are published, but no action is ever taken other than half-hearted promises to take action.

Even the relevant institutions such as the Judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Policing Oversight Authority have been unable to contain the menace.

We cannot accept this as the norm. We exhort the relevant authorities to be vigilant and devise better methods of dealing with this wickedness.