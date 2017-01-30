By EDITORIAL

Kenya invested heavily in the campaign for the post of chairperson of the African Union Commission — the administrative arm and secretariat of the African Union — nominating Foreign Affairs Minister Amina Mohamed for the prestigious continental job.

However, she lost to Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat in the election and Kenya duly conceded defeat.

For Kenya, ascendancy to the position would have been pivotal in influencing and determining continental and by extension, global political and economic issues.

Influence is cardinal in global diplomacy.

Thus, any nation seeking to expand its sphere of influence must seek a vantage position to realise that.

But the election brings to the fore debate about the role of the AU and the commission in continental politics and diplomacy.

A few recent events serve to locate the discussion.

First is the war against terror and peacekeeping.

The AU has singularly proved handicapped and unable to lead the war against terror.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), for instance, has particularly failed to deliver any credible results.

It largely depends on the UN for financial and logistical support and left alone, it is a lame duck.

Second, when the moribund Organisation of African Unity was replaced by the AU, the new entity was expected to play a more definitive role in shaping politics and trade.

Many years later, it is no better than its predecessor.

Hardly does it intervene when it is badly needed.

When former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh had refused to hand over power to his successor, Mr Adama Barrow, the AU stood helpless.

It took the intervention of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to push him out.

The list of cases of the AU’s inaction is long, but it is now time for change.