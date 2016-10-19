The presidency, being the highest office in the land, needs visibility across the breadth and width of the country. After all, the president is not just the head of State, he is also the symbol of national unity. The hefty budgetary allocation to the presidency enables the holder of the office to enjoy that presence.

Through the establishment of state houses and lodges in almost every region, the leader’s physical link with his people is enhanced. As the security of the head of State is paramount, it means that significant resources are used to maintain even the little state lodges in the remotest areas. However, no president has ever been able to make effective use of all these facilities. A good example is the State Lodge in West Pokot, which was last used 25 years ago and is almost overgrown with bush. The only facility that is put to optimum use is the State House in Nairobi. The one in Mombasa comes second, while the Nakuru and Kisumu ones are used sparingly.