Chief Justice David Maraga’s pledge to reorganise the Judiciary to strengthen and speed up services across the country is spot on but must be followed with quick action.

Mr Maraga, who took over from Dr Willy Mutunga a month ago, has a clear perspective about what ails the court system and the remedies needed. It is now time to walk the talk.

He must end corruption in the Judiciary, clear the backlog of cases, and speed up the dispensation of justice. It is a travesty of justice for cases to stay for long in the courts.

For example, the Anglo Leasing scandal relating to 18 security contracts, the Goldenberg affair, and land disputes, among others, have stayed for long in the courts without resolution.

Moreover, the courts have become notorious for giving frivolous injunctions and adjourning cases for long through collusion between lawyers and judges, thus defeating the course of justice.

The Judiciary is at the core of our democracy. If it is efficient, fair, and effective, other institutions naturally follow suit. If it is slow, corrupt, and sloppy, the rule of law is shoved aside and anarchy takes over.