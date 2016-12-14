By EDITORIAL

The fact that no convict on death row in Kenya has been hanged in three decades appears to lend credence to the calls for the abolition of the death sentence.

Indeed, debate on the issue was re-ignited several months ago when President Uhuru Kenyatta commuted some death sentences to life imprisonment.

This is always an emotive subject as there is no doubt that crime must be punished and a commensurate sentence meted out for a capital offence. Though the death penalty remains in the statute books in many countries, the crusade to outlaw it has been mounting in recent years. Indeed, many Western nations have abolished it. Its backers argue that it serves as a deterrent, but of what purpose to the offender whose life is taken away?

But keeping convicts on death row for years, not knowing exactly when their date with the hangman will come, is unjust. A speedy execution would be better, but there have been cases where people were hanged, only for evidence of their innocence to come out later.