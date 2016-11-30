By EDITORIAL

A report by the Lands Cabinet secretary that counties and churches are obstacles to the recovery of grabbed public land smacks of contempt of the law. Worse, the entities have been reallocating the property to other users, leasing out or re-parcelling it, hence perpetuating an illegality.

It is instructive that the counties and religious groups do not possess legal ownership documents and so do not have any justification to make any decisions on the land.

The Lands Ministry has been carrying out an audit of all public land to secure and protect it, and it behoves the counties, faith organisations, corporates, and all responsible citizens to cooperate to ensure the success of the exercise.

Documents, including the Ndung’u Report of 2004 and the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission one of 2013, have exposed massive grabbing of public land. Any scrutiny of appropriation of public land must not leave them out.

The ministry must go further than just issuing warnings to those frustrating its efforts to recover public land. It must put its foot down and prosecute the individuals responsible for such crimes.