By EDITORIAL

The report by Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on the general mismanagement of Team Kenya during the 2016 Rio Olympics was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

The committee unearthed massive irregularities in expenditure and transactions both at the ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock).

It now has given the Auditor-General three months to conduct a detailed forensic audit since the ministry of Sports and Nock did not provide documents to support most of their expenditures.

The findings, released by the committee that is chaired by the MP for Matungu Mr David Were, wants the special audit to focus on Team Kenya ticketing, uniforms, accommodation and the overall budget.

The report comes in the wake of a leak on another yet-to-be released report by another Probe Committee chaired by Paul Ochieng.

The two reports highlight key areas where action must be taken to bring sanity at the ministry of Sports and Nock.

The nation wants swift action on the findings of the reports.