It is well known that Kenya’s roads are among the most unsafe in the world.

The casualty rate of 29.1 for every 100,000 people is staggeringly high for a country with a much lower vehicle population than most advanced economies in which far fewer lives are lost on the road.

The victims of accidents are also disproportionately young with most deaths involving people between the ages of 15 and 29.

The Christmas period is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road in Kenya.

Hot on the heels of the gruesome accident in Karai in Naivasha, which snuffed out the lives of 43 people last weekend, there have been several other accidents around the country from Eldoret to Mazeras to the Subuiga black-spot in Meru.

It is unclear why so many accidents occur in December.

Many theories have been advanced including the illegal decision by many owners of public service vehicles to reroute them from urban areas to long distance routes.

Drink driving is also undoubtedly a factor with many drivers insisting on drinking beyond the limit and then taking the wheel.

Whatever the primary causes, it is a fact that lax enforcement of public transport rules has been a major contributor to the carnage on the roads.

It has been done before. When John Michuki took the helm at the ministry of Transport, he imposed a series of stringent regulations which restored a measure of sanity in public transport.

Seat belts for all passengers were introduced, matatu owners were forced to embrace uniformity with their cars painted with a yellow line and the number of passengers per vehicle limited.

The rate of accidents soon reduced. All those changes were abandoned as soon as Mr Michuki left the ministry.

It is time to go back to basics.

The leadership of the ministry of Transport must abandon their elitist approach that seems to view their primary duty as shepherding mega projects.

They should deal with bread and butter issues such as road accidents.

This should include a comprehensive look at road design while the security chiefs should work to root out graft among traffic officers.