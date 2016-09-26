By EDITORIAL

The revelation that some desperate mothers have been forced to put their teenage daughters in family planning programmes is not only shocking, it is also fatalistic and a damning indictment of parenting.

This is a most unsettling admission that these parents have lost all hope in their ability to steer their children in the right way.

What is quite worrying is the introduction of children as young as 13 to devices that could have adverse effects on them.

These youngsters are being burdened with matters that should not concern them at this age.

It is a horrible exposure at an early age that could erode their morals as they grow up.

Fear of pregnancy, the grave health implications, and the stigma serve as deterrents for the young girls.

Putting them on contraceptives is tantamount to giving them a licence to engage in sex as they will not have to worry about the risk of getting pregnant.

These parents may argue that they are just being practical in a country where the average age of initiation into sex is 12, but it is not the panacea for this serious social problem.