The implementation of the new banking regulations on interest rates was never going to be easy.

Banks always resisted the new law and it was inevitably that they would explore other ways of raiding the pockets of their clients.

Not surprisingly, there have been growing complaints that banks have introduced innocuous levies through the backdoor to raise money to plug the revenue deficit arising from the slashing of the huge interest rates they previously charged their customers.

For this reason the Central Bank has issued a directive asking the banks to stop any charges they may have introduced in recent weeks.

However, the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has denied this, insisting that its members were complying with the regulations that peg the interest rate at no more than 4 per cent of the Central Bank’s benchmark rate, which currently stands at 10 per cent, having been lowered from the previous 10.5 per cent.

In effect, the banks should not charge more than 14 per cent interest.

KBA has defended its members all along in this matter of the interest rates even when it was clear that the tide was against the banks.

And that is perfectly understandable because that is the role of an industry lobby.

Even so, defending members and denying facts are two different things.

The regulator — the Central Bank — must have had evidence that prompted the directive on compliance. And customers are not so naïve as to fail to notice the new charges.

The reason for the Banking (Amendment) Act that was recently signed into law was the inability of the banks to regulate themselves despite several propositions and even legislative attempts in the past.

The desire to maximise profits clouded reason and visited misery on clients.

Banks must conform to the new law and it behoves customers to continually be alert and to raise the red flag whenever they see variations in their loan repayment schedules.