A proposed Bill seeking to stop public universities from setting up campuses outside the country is a step in the right direction.

The Bill, which seeks to change the Universities Act, is underpinned by reports of financial imprudence in some of the institutions, leading to the loss of millions of shillings.

Public universities are funded by taxpayers and are expected to return a dividend to the public by offering quality education.

Therefore, it does not make sense to allow the institutions to use public funds to serve neighbouring countries when Kenyans require their services.

A number of universities have shut down or merged some of their campuses because of student and lecturer shortages and inadequate facilities.

A university would want to spread its wings to other countries in order to get an international and cosmopolitan outlook.

However, universities should only be allowed to do that after strict vetting to establish whether the proposal is viable and what Kenyan taxpayers would get out of it.

The Bill heralds greater systemic discipline and pressure to provide quality education among public universities seeking a ticket to set up campuses abroad.