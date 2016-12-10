By EDITORIAL

The strike by doctors and nurses enters its second week tomorrow with no resolution of the crisis in sight.

All the players involved need to show far more urgency in tackling this situation.

The cost of the strike is simply too high.

Across Kenya, there have been agonising tales of patients watching their loved ones die because there is nobody to care for them.

Some patients in a coma or on life support have been released to their families which is essentially a death sentence in those circumstances.

In the meantime, the government, particularly the Cabinet Secretary for Health and the Principal Secretary in that ministry do not appear to be showing any urgency in their efforts to end this grave crisis.

The doctors and nurses also appear to be digging in for a long fight.

Nurses had earlier threatened to storm the Kenyatta National Hospital to eject their colleagues but there now appears to be hope of progress in their negotiations with the government.

Things must change soon. President Uhuru Kenyatta should personally take the lead and initiate talks with the unions.

Doctors and nurses, too, need to be less inflexible in their demands.