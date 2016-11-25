By EDITORIAL

The Cabinet retreat that takes place in Sagana this weekend and chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta comes at a crucial moment when the country is grappling with serious economic, political and governance challenges.

On the economic front, sluggish private sector growth, an uncertain political terrain in the countdown to next year’s elections, and slow infrastructure development have adversely affected progress.

Initially, the forecast was that the economy would grow by 6.9 per cent this year.

However, the latest forecast has cut this down to no more than 6 per cent.

Some economic indicators such as the performance of listed companies, a number declaring profit warnings and staff cuts, indicate market turbulence.

At the other level, political campaigns have started in earnest and from experience the tension and energies directed in seeking votes deflect focus from economic pursuits and inevitably lead to slowdown.

But it is in the realm of governance that things have been so bad.

The country has been gripped by shocking details of corruption and plunder of public resources at the national and county levels.

Some of the most odious cases are the suspected loss of Sh5 billion at the Health Ministry; Sh1.6 billion at the National Youth Service and billions lost at the counties.

Also, the public lost huge sums of money during the Rio Olympics.

Against this background, the Cabinet is presented with a pack of nail-biting issues to deal with as it reviews performance recorded by the Jubilee administration in the past four years.

The retreat should afford an opportunity for honest reflection and introspection; acknowledging achievements made like reducing cases of terror attacks, expanding power supply to households, reforming administration of national examinations, among others.