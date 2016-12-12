By EDITORIAL

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia held their club elections at the weekend, with the incumbent, Ambrose Rachier, retaining the chairman’s post for another five years.

The elections, which were originally set for November, were largely peaceful, with the majority having its way.

It is now up to the elected officials to steer Gor Mahia to great heights.

Gor and rivals AFC Leopards have in the past held controversial elections.

However, times seem to be changing and other clubs should also learn from Gor and hold credible elections.

With continental body Confederation of African Football enforcing licensing regulations, local clubs need leaders who will ensure they adhere to the conditions.

Successful African clubs such as Esperance, TP Mazembe, and Mamelodi Sundowns have progressed due to visionary leadership and good structures.

Most clubs in Kenya fall due to weak management structures and lack of finance and infrastructure.

This all comes back to the people charged with leading the clubs.

Club leaders have their work cut out for them to ensure that their teams are run professionally and fulfil the promises they made as they campaigned for the positions.