The country is gearing for the prospect of wealth with the discovery of oil and other minerals.

Many activities are under way to exploit the resources and expectations are high that some, such as oil, may go to market as early as next year.

However, as experience has demonstrated in many parts of the world, earnings from natural resources do not automatically translate into direct benefits for nations and their citizens.

Reaping from mineral wealth requires effective and sound legal and administrative policies, strong monitoring procedures, well-thought-out procedures, and good infrastructure for exploration, exploitation, marketing and distribution, and accounting.

It is against this backdrop that a new Bill on local control and ownership of mineral resources has been formulated and tabled for discussion at the Senate by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

It seeks to augment other laws, such as the Mining Act, which specifically details the requirements for prospecting, mining, processing, treatment, transporting, and marketing of the natural resources.

The objective of the Local Content Bill is to clarify the role of local people in the management and utilisation of minerals and other natural resources.

This is informed by the fact that these people hardly benefit from the proceeds of natural resources.

This is particularly critical in the era of devolution where there is a demarcation between national and local resources as well as provisions for sharing of the dividends between the two levels of government.

However, there is concern that the new Bill has a number of loopholes.

Experts aver that these can easily be exploited to the detriment of the citizens, and in particular, the local people.

For example, it is faulted for taking a narrow perspective of the extractives and having vague concepts that can be exploited by wheeler dealers.