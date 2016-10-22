By EDITORIAL

It has become a grim tradition in many parts of Kenya where the main economic activity is pastoralism for major, often bloody, raids to be staged in the dry season to loot livestock.

In the latest cases, dozens of villagers in the Kerio Valley have fled from their homes after heavily armed rangers attacked the village of Kasui and made away with a large stock of cattle.

According to local leaders, 16 lives have been lost in such raids since May. The latest occurred on Saturday when gun-toting attackers struck in broad daylight.

Similar attacks have been reported in the Bomet-Sotik area where members of the Kisii and Kipsigis communities have been engaging in tit for tat raids.

This is an entirely unacceptable state of affairs and something must be done immediately to address the misery of people in places such as the Kerio Valley who report that they can no longer safely live in their homes.

The short-term solution is for the government to seriously beef up security in that region.

There should also be a thorough investigation into the cartels, including political ones, that feed off this criminal cattle rustling syndicate.

Most importantly, though, it is time for serious conversations on how the country can move beyond its dependence on rain-fed agriculture.