By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The failure of the national cricket team to reach the finals of an international tournament in Nairobi this week is a damning verdict on how low our standards have sunk.

It shows poor preparations and inability to learn from previous mistakes, and is as well as a manifestation of bad management.

Clearly, it is pathetic that Kenya beat only one team in the Four-Nation One-Day International Quadrangular Series and lost to minnows.

This sorry performance is proof that we have not done much to up the game, considering that in the past we stood tall, in fact, reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2003 and were once on the verge of gaining Test Status.

Cricket Kenya needs to come up with a road map for recovery in the sport.

With no national league in place, the management should support the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association League, which is the most vibrant.

The association should also support club-oriented age-group programmes, which hold the future for the game.

A proper national team selection structure should be in place based on merit.