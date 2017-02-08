By EDITORIAL

A wave of violence sweeping across Laikipia County over water and pasture is threatening to get out of hand. It is escalating into a full-blown conflict pitting herders against ranch owners, and with tragic consequences.

Just the other day, a senior police officer on a mission to recover stolen animals was shot by a group of pastoralists.

At face value, the violence has been prompted by a prolonged drought that is driving herders into a desperate search for pastures to save their livestock.

In the scramble, herders are invading private ranches, causing destruction and sparking equally violent responses from the ranch owners.

Some crooks are taking advantage of the chaos to steal livestock, creating even more animosity. But more alarming is the revelation that some politicians are instigating the raids as they seek to endear themselves to pastoralists in the run-up to elections. This is unacceptable.

The ranchers ought to be sympathetic over the effects of drought and allow the herders to graze their livestock on their property, but on condition that private assets are respected and protected.