The shuffling of some 17 auditors by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich would have easily passed as a routine administrative task to reorganise and revitalise operations.

And the government will not hesitate to harp on that.

However, the timing and the circumstances are telling.

One of the auditors being transferred is Mr Bernard Muchere, credited for exposing a suspected loss of Sh5.1 billion at the Ministry of Health, and who has found himself on the receiving end for diligently and prudently executing his duty.

It is not by coincidence that Mr Muchere is being recalled to internal audit at The Treasury; he is paying the price.

Equally worrying is that a subtle message is being sent out that scrupulousness is fraught with risks.

Mr Muchere has been a marked man.

Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri is on record for having written to Mr Rotich seeking to transfer the auditor arguably because was too inquisitive.

Investigations into the suspected Health Ministry scandal are still underway and the full details are yet to emerge.

WHAT TO DO

But Health ministry has perennially been associated with massive corruption and fraudulent deals and the suspected latest scandal was not surprising.

The challenge the current government has is tackling corruption.

Other scandals such as the dubious deals at the National Youth Service (NYS) where taxpayers may have lost more than Sh1.6 billion remain unresolved.

When confronted with such a situation, the best thing to do is to intensify vigilance, strengthen the audit unit and seal all loopholes for fraud.

Any action to the contrary gives a negative perception. Yet perception is key to the campaign against graft.

So when some individuals who have been instrumental in the fight against corruption are seen to be victimised, whether true or not, the impression being created is that the authorities condone the vice and, therefore, uncomfortable with the steady and stellar performers.

Transferring and destabilising individuals fighting corruption undermine the government’s stated objective of cleaning its stable.