Once again, we revisit the ongoing plans for next year’s elections.

The process of appointing the chairperson of the electoral commission has to be delayed after the anti-corruption agency failed to clear five candidates.

Consequently, the selection panel has put out fresh advertisements and set new dates, pushing the process back and affecting the preparation plans.

The concern is that uncertainty over the leadership of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has a bearing on perceptions about the elections.

A new team of commissioners is urgently required to push through the election plans.

Although the outgoing commissioners are still in office, technically they cannot make decisions or commit the commission in any transaction.

Coming against the backdrop of the impasse over the procurement of voting materials, the delay provides ammunition for politicians to besmirch the commission and undermine the public’s confidence in it.

Jubilee and Cord politicians have already started apportioning blame over the delay and casting aspersions on the commission’s preparedness for the elections.

In fact, some doomsayers have averred that the whole process is deliberately being slowed down to create a crisis and force the postponement of the elections that are slated for August next year.

Clearly, such talk does not augur well for the nation’s stability.

It is recalled that the quest for the removal of the IEBC commissioners was marked with violence and blood.

The opposition Cord pushed for the exit of the commissioners through street protests, arguing that the team could not be trusted to handle another election.

For this reason, the next crop of commissioners must be credible people who can inspire public confidence.

Thus, the selection panel must think seriously about the process.

It was not wise to prepare a shortlist without consulting the relevant agencies.

The panel must now carry out due diligence and provide a larger pool of candidates.