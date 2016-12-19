By EDITORIAL

It is unfortunate that little has been done to end the doctors’ strike, which has persisted for close to three weeks now.

This is unacceptable. It sends the message that neither the government nor the doctors care enough for the welfare of citizens. If they did, they would have found a solution by now. Neither side has shown any sense of urgency to ensure that public hospitals do not grind to a halt.

Kenyans deserve better. Government leaders and doctors’ representatives must do more to resolve the stalemate and end the suffering of patients, especially as we approach the Christmas and New Year holidays. They must not make this time more painful for the patients seeking help in public hospitals.

The game, as both sides wait to see who will blink first, is not what the public expects from the leadership.

Wananchi want an amicable solution to the stalemate because their pain and suffering does not know that there is a strike. What they want is medical attention, not brinkmanship. The deadlock must be resolved to restore hope to those who need help.