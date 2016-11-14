By EDITORIAL

The collapse of a 10-storey building in Kisii that left at least nine people dead and many others injured last week adds to the long list of tragedies resulting from poor workmanship, greed, and indifference to construction rules.

In the past three years, more than 60 people have died as a result of collapsed buildings across the country. The tragedies are invariably attributed to the same reasons — weak foundations, inadequate building materials, sloppiness, and failure to test the safety of a building before allowing in tenants.

Every time a tragedy of this nature occurs, the reaction is public outrage directed at the owner of the building and swift buck-passing by the authorities.

While the property developers are culpable, equal blame should be put right at the feet of the regulator — the National Construction Authority, which has failed to ensure the safety of buildings by demanding strict enforcement of construction standards.

In the Kisii case, it is inconceivable that a building that should have been condemned right at foundation level was allowed to go up to the 10th storey, only to come tumbling down like a house of cards, leaving death and despair in its wake.