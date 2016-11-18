By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Private tuition seems to continue thriving despite express regulations that outlaw it. In the recent past, Education officials have busted several schools and centres offering tuition when children should be enjoying their holiday.

Right at the outset, this demonstrates the insatiable demand for cash by teachers and managers of some private schools. But more fundamentally, it shows wrong conception of education and academic excellence. Many teachers and parents alike live under the mistaken belief that more teaching, precisely drilling learners, is the surest way of excelling in academics. That is false. Learning is not about cramming, but understanding and applying concepts.

We have argued before that although the current school curriculum is loaded, if teachers and their managers planned well, it is manageable.

However, the problem is that schools and, teachers in particular, waste so much time during the term. Reports by the World Bank and Unesco indicate that the country faces serious teacher absenteeism.