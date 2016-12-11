By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The tragic accident in Naivasha on Saturday night that claimed more than 30 lives has thrown the country into national mourning.

We commiserate with the families that lost their loved ones in the tragedy, including the 11 members of the General Service Unit.

The disaster once again demonstrates the perils on our roads, which have persisted despite interventions to make travel safer.

The facts of the incident are horrifying.

The light truck carrying inflammable substance hit a bump and went out of control, crashing into a vehicle and triggering a chain of accidents.

The inflammable chemical exploded and consumed several vehicles, reducing them to shells.

Paradoxically, the accident occurred on a stretch where bumps had been constructed, ostensibly to slow down vehicles and reduce accidents.

The section has in the past been notorious for crashes due to speeding.

This horrendous accident brought back bad memories of Sachang’wan, Molo, in 2009, when more than 100 people were burnt to death when some area residents attempted to siphon fuel from a tanker that had overturned, setting of an explosion and fire.

OVERWORK

Road accidents continue to be a major threat and bring into question the interventions put in place to contain them.

For one, it is emerging that the bumps that caused the accident are not well-marked to warn motorists.

Motorists have complained about the snarl-ups on that section of the road due to numerous bumps.

Matters have not been helped by the toll station near Gilgil, where vehicles have to wait for long as trucks get cleared. Such snarl-ups are fraught with risks.

Second, it highlights the hazards of tankers and trucks moving at night when visibility is compromised.

Several years ago, the government banned trucks from travelling at night essentially to reduce such tragic accidents.

The ban ensured that long-distance truck drivers took a rest and, therefore, remained alert.

Without this control, many of them drive for long distances without sleep and rest, making them fatigued, hence unable to concentrate on the road.

ENFORCE RULES

Third is confusion in the enforcement of traffic rules due to competition between different government agencies — the traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority.

There is also confusion over the enforcement of road safety measures between these agencies and the Kenya National Highways Authority, which is responsible for installing bumps and sometimes setting speed limits.

More often than not, their focus is on taming speeding motorists, which though legitimate, is done to the exclusion of other road safety measures.

For example, the authorities are quick to try to rein in drunk drivers, but hardly look at other causes of accidents.

Fourth, patrols and emergency rescue services are slow and wanting.

Quick emergency responses could have saved the situation and mitigated the losses.

But that was not forthcoming. Fifth, questions are being asked about inflammable chemicals and the safety requirements for their transportation.

As the festive season, which is usually characterised by many accidents, approaches, we urge the government to evaluate its road safety strategies.

The roles of the various agencies must be clarified and clearly defined.