The Wednesday attack on a police station in Kakamega County, where a policeman was seriously injured and firearms stolen, brings into question the level of preparedness at police bases.

The gang, armed with machetes, raided Mumias police post in Kakamega, attacked the lone officer on duty, and grabbed seven G3 rifles and 180 bullets.

Such incidents embarrass the nation as it is inconceivable that a gang can brazenly attack a security set-up and get away so easily.

A police station with armed officers should be inviolable.

The raid raises weighty questions that touch on the security situation in the country.

Why, for example, would a gang storm a police station and take off with arms?

What is its objective? Where did it take the weapons? And for what purpose?

The government has launched a massive operation to flush out the gang and recover the weapons.

However, the more critical point is to secure police stations and reassure communities of their safety.

The operation must be conducted professionally and not target hapless villagers.

Already, there are complaints that police officers are brutalising villages around the police station as they search for the gangsters.