A looming food crisis in some counties that have been ravaged by drought calls for serious national attention. Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s assurance that the situation is under control is welcome.

It is, at best, confirmation that the national government has been monitoring the situation and is confident that it can reach even the remotest regions with relief supplies.

Last month, the National Drought Management Authority issued drought alerts for 10 counties and an alarm for one. According to the authority, Narok, Kajiado, Taita-Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Kitui, Makueni, Marsabit, and Garissa counties have experienced a decline in food and livestock production as well as water supply.

Food security in those counties is expected to get worse in the coming weeks. But the Lamu case is alarming. Mr Kiunjuri last Friday added West Pokot, Tharaka-Nithi, Samburu, Wajir, Mandera and Isiolo on the list of the worst-hit counties. He said 1.3 million Kenyans in 23 counties have been affected by the current drought.

For a country that prides itself on having agriculture as the backbone of its economy, the biggest paradox is the apparent inability to feed its people.

According to a new international report, despite progress, Kenya is among 50 countries where levels of hunger remain serious or alarming. Kenya is 72nd out of 118 countries in the International Food Policy and Research Institute study.

Of course, as a nation, we have the expertise to deal with this problem. As the country has done since independence, it is about investing more in agriculture. Enabling the country to feed its people, especially children, is essential.

However, the priority now is the need for a comprehensive effort to ensure that relief supplies are readily available for all the people short of food.