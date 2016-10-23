By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

This year’s Form Four practical examinations begin on Monday. The exams provide a test-run for how the main papers will be administered.

Practical papers are a crucial component of the exams as they constitute a percentage of the overall marks a candidate obtains and must, therefore, be managed well.

Everyone is concerned with the administration of the national exams because this has been the greatest headache in the education system.

For the past several years, the national examinations have been bedevilled with cheating, which has damaged their credibility.

Matters came to a head last year when nearly all the papers were leaked, leading to the cancellation of the results of more than 5,000 candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

Things had become so bad that Kenya’s academic certificates were treated with suspicion. Graduates of Kenyan schools risk being marked and ostracised and locked out of the international education circuits and labour market.

This is why the government embarked on a major clean-up of the Kenya National Examinations Council, vigorously reorganisation it to give it a new direction. The entire leadership of the council was axed and key staff taken through rigorous vetting.

All the processes of setting of exams, moderation, and recruitment and training of examiners and supervisors were overhauled.

The practical examinations are the first test of how effective the new systems of managing the papers are. Practicals are vulnerable to cheating, just like the main papers, hence they must be properly handled.

The way the practical papers are administered will determine how the main exams, which begin from November 7 and run for nearly a month, will be executed.

The practical papers must be managed competently and professionally. Cheating must be eliminated and anyone caught in any malpractice must be punished severely.