By EDITORIAL

Kenya and the rest of East Africa will be encouraged by a statement from the United States, which acknowledges that there is great investment potential in this region.

A US Chamber of Commerce report released on Tuesday confirms that the key aspect of the relations America is keen to develop with East Africa is trade.

This is important as it is about mutual gain. America is a huge market that East Africa needs to gain a foothold in, and the rich nation is not coming here for philanthropy, but to equally benefit from the ties.

With increasing donor fatigue, Kenya and other African countries must now take advantage of opportunities such as the opening up of the US market to trade and create wealth for their people.

Instead of waiting for handouts that are becoming scarce, we must develop the potential to sell goods to America and elsewhere for much-needed foreign exchange.

An example of this beneficial engagement is the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which has seen an increase in the export of textiles and other goods to America in recent years.

US trade with the East Africa region doubled between 2010 and 2015.