By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The detention and expulsion from the country of British journalist Jerome Starkey was a remarkable departure from normal practice and an act that requires a clear explanation from Kenyan authorities.

Mr Starkey, who has been based in Kenya for five years, was held at the arrivals section of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on December 9, detained without access to a lawyer for more than 24 hours, and then put on a plane back to London.

This is the way deportees are normally treated. No explanation was proffered to the journalist.

It is simply not right that anybody should be treated in such a manner.

But the fact this strange action was taken against a journalist — and in the absence of a clear explanation by the authorities — the suspicion naturally arises that this was an effort to intimidate the media.

It is to be hoped that this is not the case.

If there was a genuine mistake, Mr Starkey should be informed of this without delay.

As one of the most open societies in Africa, Kenya has long been the home of many journalists from around the world covering Africa.

The country benefits immensely from the exposure that these journalists offer by serving as a window to the world for Kenya.

The authorities should be tolerant of criticism and any efforts to highlight the areas in which the government falls short.

It is still a mystery why Mr Starkey was expelled.