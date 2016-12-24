By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

This will be a miserable Christmas for hundreds of thousands of public servants around the country who have not received their salaries, breaking well-established tradition where December pay is deposited before Christmas Day.

The reason that has been advanced is that there has been a breakdown of the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (Ifmis).

This now infamous system was also manipulated to perpetrate the biggest known financial scandal under the current administration, the large-scale loss of funds at the National Youth Service.

Whatever the reason for this state of affairs, teachers, county workers and other public servants who render dutiful public service to Kenyans will not be consoled by the explanations of bureaucrats when they have to face their families empty-handed on Christmas Day.

How could it be that the government could not come up with an alternative way to dispense the salaries when it became clear that there was a problem with the system?

Rumours about a breakdown of the government’s IT system have flown around since at least the second week of December.

Throughout this time, the leadership at Treasury, including Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, has been completely quiet about the issue.

Matters came to a head in the last few days when officials, including those at the Teachers Service Commission, had to break the grim news to teachers that they would, in all likelihood, not receive their pay before Christmas. Governors have also had to perform this unpleasant duty.

This is a disgraceful situation. If the people that are in charge of these systems know anything about Kenya, they will understand that the vast majority of citizens in formal employment are on the government payroll.

The monthly pay they receive serves as a sort of stimulus to the whole economy, flowing into the tills of shopkeepers, restaurants, taxi drivers and other businesses at the local level.

Most public servants also do not have a meaningful level of savings and therefore depend on their paycheques to entertain their families during such festivals.

The government has a duty to dispatch these salaries as swiftly as possible and the officials in charge should work through the holiday to see that this is done.