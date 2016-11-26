By EDITORIAL

The death of Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro brought to a close one of the most colourful political lives of the 20th century.

Castro was quite simply a colossus. His longevity was one of his most remarkable features.

He held his position as leader longer than any other figure in the last century, with the exception of Queen Elizabeth II who still remains atop her largely ceremonial perch.

Considering the bitter rivalry that emerged between the American superpower neighbour and tiny Cuba, a country of only 11 million people, it was often noted that Castro saw off 10 US presidents. He stepped down in 2006 during the reign of president Barack Obama.

That latter fact is significant because President Obama was one of the first US leaders to recognise the futility of the economic embargo placed on Cuba which has caused so much pain there without yielding meaningful results.

It is to be hoped that the US and Cuba will move forward with efforts to normalise their relationships, even with Mr Obama set to yield the presidency to a much more volatile figure.

Cuba matters well beyond the Americas. The death of Fidel Castro has been received with sadness in many parts of the world that struggled under the yoke of colonialism particularly in the period following the end of the Second World War.

DETERMINED REVOLUTIONARIES

After taking power through the remarkable efforts of a small group of determined revolutionaries, Fidel Castro initially faced strong efforts at sabotage and even attempts at assassination by the American authorities.

Once he overcame these and acquired a surer hold on power, he made a considerable investment in seeking freedom for people under imperial domination around the world.

Castro will be mourned far and wide. From Bolivia in the Americas to his efforts to aid the Arabs in the Arab-Israeli wars, he consistently stood on the side of the weaker party. In Mobutu’s Zaire, perhaps if the revolutionaries he funded, led by Che Guevara, had managed to remove that regime, the nation today known as the Democratic Republic of Congo would be a more stable and prosperous place.

It was, of course, in southern Africa where Castro made his most decisive intervention.

The effort of sending tens of thousands of soldiers and doctors to Angola to fight the Apartheid regime must have come at a steep cost to the Cuban economy. The country also paid a steep human price, losing more than 4,000 soldiers.

But considering the South Africans enjoyed the backing of Washington, without the Cuban contribution, it is possible that the Apartheid government would have become even more entrenched and the battle for the total liberation of Angola, Namibia, Mozambique and eventually South Africa would surely have turned even more bloody.

The decisive defeat of the South African Apartheid regime dealt a huge blow to them and helped speed up the end of that hateful regime. That war above all else secured Castro’s place in the roll of the greatest friends of Africa.

SHOWED GENEROSITY

Castro’s Cuba also went beyond the theatre of war and engaged in nation building. In the 1960s, tens of thousands of doctors were sent to Algeria to help establish the newly independent country’s healthcare system.

More recently, Cuba showed its generosity with the help to West African countries fighting the Ebola epidemic. Not all of Cuba’s interventions were well thought through. The backing to the Ethiopian Marxist regime which turned into a murderous dictatorship, for example, was not helpful.

On balance, though, Castro made a huge contribution to Africa. Nelson Mandela paid him a huge compliment by quickly visiting him in Havana after his release.

Mandela said his visit underlined the fact that at a time when the African National Congress was waging a lonely fight for freedom, it was Castro, above all else, that came through with a defining contribution.