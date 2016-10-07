By EDITORIAL

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s curbing of the establishment of new universities is a timely intervention in higher education.

This is because the sector has gone through unplanned and uncoordinated expansion that has spawned many challenges.

For this reason, it is critical to control growth and ensure that universities serve their purpose.

Following yesterday’s chartering of eight new universities, the country now has 30 full-fledged public universities and four constituent colleges; 18 chartered private universities and another 18 awaiting full recognition.

Arguably, the expansion was motivated by a noble desire to create opportunities for high school leavers and others thirsting for higher education.

However, the execution went awry. Most of the universities are a pale shadow of what higher institutions of learning ought to be.

They are poorly financed; lack teaching and learning resources and offer training of questionable quality.

Due to large student populations, lecturers are stretched to the limit, yet they are poorly paid.

Courses are duplicated across the institutions, offering no value addition to learners. Research and innovation are scant.

The decision provides a chance to reflect on how we want to grow universities in terms of financing, infrastructure, location, human resources and courses.

The current model is not sustainable. A country cannot pride itself in having large numbers of universities that cannot patent innovation.

Neither should it be comfortable graduating troops of students without desirable skills to either secure jobs or engage in productive ventures.

Several studies have passed an indicting verdict on the quality of training at most of our universities.

A recent study by the British Council, for example, established that there was a mismatch between what the universities offered and labour market expectations.

Many students in public universities were enrolled in programmes they never wanted and went through their time mechanically and thoroughly disillusioned.