Although substantial resources have been channelled into developing and enhancing the delivery of clean water since independence, the latest statistics indicate that a lot of work still needs to be done.

Water is a basic need that sustains life, yet it is not readily available to a large number of Kenyans. It is also a medium through which some diseases are transmitted, and sadly, some people use unsafe water because they have no access to clean supply.

It is a shame that 30 million Kenyans are not connected to reliable water supply and that eight out of 10 lack access to piped sewers.

This combination is a clear recipe for disaster. It means that only about 12 million Kenyans have access to reliable water supply. The problem is more acute in the rural areas, where half of the population cannot get clean water.

This is unacceptable in a country that has always had a water department or a full-fledged ministry.

While we agree with Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa that Kenya is a water-scarce country, it is precisely because of this that his docket was created. There is huge potential to tap water from rivers, lakes, and underground sources.