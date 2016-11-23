By EDITORIAL

Two incidents that happened in the courts this week bring into question the safety of judicial officers. In the first one, the Nakuru resident magistrate, Ms Eunice Kelly, was stabbed six times with a screw driver by a criminal whom she had just sentenced to three years in jail for assault.

The convict also attacked an orderly and the complainant. In the second incident, a suspect was on Wednesday arrested with a knife in a Kibera court in Nairobi.

These attacks underline the danger that judicial officers face and the implications for the administration of justice. Such incidents are meant to intimidate the courts and prevent them from pronouncing harsh penalties on criminals. They also show contempt for judicial officers.

Chief Justice David Maraga condemned the attacks, saying that the Judiciary would not be intimidated.

The incidents call for a thorough examination of the security of the courts. It is inconceivable that suspects can easily arm themselves and enter courtrooms without being detected.