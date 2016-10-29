By EDITORIAL

The announcement by Deputy President William Ruto that maize farmers will now receive Sh3,000 up from Sh2,300 for a 90kg bag of maize is a welcome move at a time when the price has been a source of discontent.

Agriculture remains the main top foreign exchange earner for the country and such a move should be replicated for other important crops.

The government’s commitment that the prices will progressively be reviewed each year should be followed with concrete action since such promises have in the past not been honoured.

Further, the state of the agriculture sector is also linked to food security, especially considering reports of famine in parts of the country.

It is, therefore, incumbent upon the government that farmers are given incentives. Programmes such as providing subsidised fertilizer have in the past faced challenges, particularly linked to corruption, and the authorities must not only ensure the quality of the input provided but also lock out profiteers from acting as brokers at the expense of farmers.

Equally, farmers have decried influx of maize from neighbouring countries particularly Uganda and Tanzania into the local market, a phenomenon that denies them value for their investment.