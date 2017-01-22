By EDITORIAL

The national athletics scene is abuzz with preparations for the World Cross Country Championships slated for March 26, in Kampala.

The Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Series kicked off the countdown in November, followed by institutional events for the Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Kenya Prisons.

These will culminate in the National Cross Country on February 18, in Nairobi, where Team Kenya for the Worlds will be named.

The AK has picked former 800m international Juma Ndiwa as head coach for the World Cross early enough.

A performance such as in the 2010 Bydgoszcz Worlds, where Kenya won all the individual and team titles is possible in Kampala, but only with proper selection and preparations.

Some of the world-class athletes have graced the local races, another pointer that this year’s nationals will be competitive.

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri has events in the AK Series, KDF and Italy, with World Indoor 3,000m bronze medallist Augustine Choge reigning at Police Cross, and Africa Country champion Alice Aprot calling the shots at Kenya Prisons.

A competitive team is needed to retain the senior men and women titles won in 2015 in Guiyang, China.