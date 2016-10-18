By EDITORIAL

A misdiagnosis for HIV that led to an expectant mother and her one-year-old child being needlessly put on anti-retroviral drugs for three months illustrates the need for health professionals to always exercise utmost care in their work.

It is encouraging, therefore, that the Kwale county government is investigating this incident. Whereas most health workers strictly follow rules and procedures in handling patients, there are a few sloppy ones who cause horrendous damage.

There have been grave consequences from such blunders. The health authorities and professional bodies such as the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board have set a high bar and monitor health workers to ensure that they perform to the highest standards, in line with their ethics and professional conduct.

The Kwale investigation should be speeded up and measures taken to prevent such mistakes from occurring again. The authorities also need to establish whether this failure was a one-off incident or evidence of widespread professional misconduct.