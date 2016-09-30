By EDITORIAL

The arrest of a deported Nigerian drug baron in Nairobi this week is a terrible indictment of our security agencies.

It shows that the security system is defective and terribly compromised.

This is not the first time the man, Emmanuel Peter Enobemhe, finds himself in the country after deportation; he has been arrested twice before and expelled. But he still finds his way back.

Clearly, he cannot do this without the knowledge of some senior people in security and government.

He has strong connections and is able to manoeuvre through. Enobemhe is not alone.

There are many of his ilk who do precisely what he has done and get their way with it because they have captured the security system.

For example, his comrade in trade, Anthony Chinedu, who ran a restaurant in Nairobi with a Kenyan wife, had also been expelled a couple of times in the past but kept coming back.

Several such cases exist, only they have not come to light.

Interior ministry officials have argued that the fact that the man was seized demonstrates the effectiveness of the security teams. On the contrary, it does not.

The man should never have stepped into the country again in the first place.

But he has been around for months, setting up and tightening his network and doing everything he wishes. Such brazenness is insulting.

Not surprisingly, Kenya is increasingly being seen as a major drug conduit and destination because the controls are weak and those in charge are conflicted.

Dangers abound as the drug dealers find proper nest in our country. They entice many youngsters to join their ranks or simply imbibe their stuff.

At the international level, it makes Kenya look bad; it shows we are unable to rein in the traffickers or that we have been enlisted in underworld deals.

Security chiefs must crack down on such criminals and dismantle their networks.