Reforms in education have focused largely on primary and secondary schools.

And this was for a good reason. Basic education was in a mess and required urgent redress.

The reforms have focused on curriculum review, which has yet to be concluded, and national examinations, which have been compromised due to cheating.

Many other components of basic education, including enhancing teacher recruitment and distribution, increased funding, and provision of adequate teaching and learning facilities, have yet to be addressed.

The focus should now shift to higher education.

Rapid expansion of universities and the converse neglect of middle-level colleges have created chaos in higher education and this must be addressed.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta identified one area that needs a quick fix: admission criteria.

He pointed out, correctly, that universities had allowed unqualified people, most of them politicians, to get admission simply because they can pay.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i subsequently issued a directive to the Commission for University Education to identify the universities that may have flouted admission procedures.

But the morass runs deep. Most universities are badly managed and saddled with corruption, cash haemorrhage, theft, and poor service.

Unplanned expansion of universities, including the setting up of satellite campuses across the country, has occasioned a logistical nightmare.

However, this is being dealt with as the government has frozen creation of new universities and satellite campuses.

Restoring order and sanity in higher education requires a comprehensive and well-crafted strategy that takes into account funding, staffing, infrastructure, admission, courses, teaching and learning resources, management, and quality of graduates.

It should also determine the number of universities vis-à-vis middle-level colleges in line with national human capital needs.