EDITORIAL: Hope for Kenya’s cricket

For the first time in four years, Kenya hosted an International Cricket Council-sanctioned fixture when it played Hong Kong in the fourth round of the ICC World Cricket League Championships last week in Nairobi.

The outing comes almost two months after Kenya hosted the four-nation one-day International Quadrangular Series in September, drawing Kenya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Uganda.

The turnout of about 2,000 fans for the match on Saturday despite the rain is a clear indication that fans have been yearning for international matches. Kenya has not hosted ICC-sanctioned matches because of travel advisories over security.

Cricket Kenya deserves commendation for its organisation of the tournament and publicity that was generated through social and mainstream media.

Cricket Kenya must now cash in on the gains from the Hong Kong tour to reorganise its operations to attract sponsors and meaningful tours for the national team.

Kenya needs to up its game and regain its lost glory, especially after losing its One Day International and Twenty20 International statuses in 2014 after failing to qualify for the 2015 World Cup and the 2014 World Twenty20 respectively.