The directive by the electoral agency that MPs must stop presiding over funds drives as from next week has to be respected.

This is part of the guidelines by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and whose objective is to cut on election financing.

At the heart of the matter is the fact that fundraising have been abused.

What should erstwhile be a noble cause has been turned over its head and misused by politicians to achieve their selfish intentions.

In many cases, funds drives have become a showbiz where the well-to-do politicians show off their wealth to woo voters.

Voters are lured or simply hoodwinked through the harambee cash.

But an even worse is the fact that the funds drive encourages looting of public resources.

It is not possible for an individual to contribute huge sums of money every other weekend from personal resources.

More often than not, the money is ill-gotten, either stolen from public coffers or obtained through corrupt deals.

Put differently, many politicians use the funds drive to launder ill-gotten wealth.

Not surprising, some of the major beneficiaries are the churches, where the contributors seek to sanitise their loot and give the impression they are doing a holy duty.

The other dimension is that funds drive open up avenues for extortion.

The experience we went through under the Kanu regime, where government officials, mainly the provincial administrators, used the funds drive to collect money from those seeking services from them, and doing so allegedly for harambees to be presided over by politicians.

We need sobriety and honesty in campaigns and the use of the money is the surest way of messing up this.

Left to their devices, the politicians will go to great lengths to spend so much money to please voters, with the understanding that they would recoup that once they go to Parliament — and that is largely through dubious deals.