The new drive by the electoral commission to register 6.7 million new voters in January must be accompanied by concrete and realistic action plans.

This is because no previous drive has achieved the desired goals.

For example, in February, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) mounted a voter registration exercise that targeted to enlist four million new voters.

However, it ended up registering a measly 1.2 million instead.

From experience, voter registration is marred by lack of information and apathy.

IEBC largely depends on the mass media to reach the population, but not all targeted groups are included.

Mobilising voters to register requires multiple approaches, among them involving the provincial administration, politicians, and political parties.

IEBC must craft a strategy that will ensure that leaders at the grassroots are involved in mobilising voters to register.

Political parties must take a keen interest in the exercise and rally their supporters to register.

However, there must be structures to support this.

Registration centres must be taken closer to the people and all eligible young people should be issued with national identity cards.

An even more fundamental point is voter apathy due to disillusionment with the entire electoral process.

Many registered voters are not interested in voting because they do not have faith in the process.

Elections have become associated with ills such as fraud and violence.

Many candidates make lofty promises, only to turn out to be corrupt and crafty.

IEBC and the political establishment have a major challenge to change this perception and renew interest among Kenyans in voting.

They must assure the public that elections are not just about violence or garnishing corruption, and that failing to register and vote amounts to abetting bad leadership.

The commission must prepare well for the new round of registration to bring on board all eligible voters.