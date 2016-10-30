By EDITORIAL

The committee appointed to investigate the management of the Kenyan team to the Rio Olympic Games on Friday handed its report to Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario.

The report exposed the serious mismanagement and financial impropriety that hampered the team.

Millions of shillings were misused. The onus is now on Mr Wario and the government to make the report public.

The custom in this country is to waste public funds to set up probe committees, only to leave their reports to gather dust on some shelf in some government office while the thieves are left to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth.

It is our sincere hope that this will not be allowed to happen in this case.

The report must not only be made public, but its recommendations implemented to deter future theft of public funds.

Kenyan sportsmen and women should never be left at the mercy of crooked National Olympic Committee of Kenya and ministry officials.

It is a matter of concern that the parliamentary committee that was investigating the Rio Olympic debacle has now gone quiet.

MPs recommended action against the officials who mismanaged the team to the 2011 Maputo Africa Games and stole money, but no action was taken.