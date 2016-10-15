By EDITORIAL

The parents of Mercy Keino, the university student who died mysteriously after attending a party in Westlands, have good reason to be disappointed at the inconclusive nature of the inquest into her death.

This is not a surprising development. It has become common practice to set up inquests into controversial deaths. These often yield little result.

Examples of this practice are numerous. The inquest into the death of Catholic priest John Anthony Kaiser did not fulfill the slender hopes of justice that had been attached to it.

The killing of student leader Solomon Muruli was followed by an inquest that ruled his death a suicide and yet there was ample evidence that powerful individuals were out to claim his life.

In other cases, the people in charge do not seem to take their mandate seriously. How can it be that so few witnesses have testified in the probe into the fire at Nakumatt Downtown seven years ago?

There is also seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel in the case involving a stadium stampede that left eight dead in October 2010.

It is right that authorities are looking at ways to get rid of this outdated system which is used as an alternative forum when state agencies simply have not conducted a thorough probe.

The death of Ms Keino will remain a mystery and there is no evidence that there was wrongdoing on the part of any of the parties.