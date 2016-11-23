By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Auditor-General’s latest report sheds light on suspected looted billions at the counties, reinforcing the perception that corruption has been devolved. Since the introduction of the counties in 2013, the public seems not to have got value for money.

The counties have received more than Sh1 trillion, calculated at about 15 per cent of the audited national income every year. By all counts, this is a tidy sum of money. But it seems the cash has not been put to good use. The report, which examined at least 37 counties, returns a verdict of guilty.

In nearly all the cases, huge sums of money were paid for contracts and services that were never completed, exorbitant purchases that were never delivered, revenues that were never accounted for, inflated costs for trips, and unaccounted for imprests.

Although the counties have introduced electronic processes, ostensibly to streamline financial management, the systems are manipulated and falsified, opening up channels for pilferage.

It is the same scenario at the national level, where the Integrated Financial Management Information System has been converted into a pipeline for milking the public coffers.

County assemblies, which are constitutionally obligated to oversee the financial management of the county governments, have singularly failed to do so.

Not only are they challenged in terms of competence to interrogate figures, the members are also thoroughly compromised. Add party politics to the mix and the situation gets complicated.

The tragedy of our times, as a nation, is that we have reached a point where we have become inured and immune to corruption and theft of public resources. Many reports have documented huge financial losses, but all that we do is lament in despair.