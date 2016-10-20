By EDITORIAL

It was encouraging to see opposition politicians at yesterday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

In the past, they have stayed away from national day celebrations, a sign of the division between them and their counterparts in the ruling coalition.

National days are an opportunity for rapprochement, for the country to come together and re-evaluate its national goals and ethos.

That the President used yesterday’s occasion to revisit the question of corruption should signal to public institutions that they should raise their game and become part of the solution.

Only three days ago, officials from several agencies involved in dealing with corruption were trading blame instead of seeking ways to work together to make sure that those who divert public resources are brought to book fairly, expeditiously, and to the satisfaction of wananchi, whom they are supposed to serve.

National day celebrations are also an opportunity for leaders and the public to re-evaluate their role in nation-building.

It is important for leaders to engage in politics of inclusion to ensure that no section of the population feels excluded.

It is through this introspection that the citizenry is re-energised into patriotism, without which the country is not likely to succeed.

This being the last Mashujaa Day celebration ahead of the 2017 elections, it provided the citizens with the opportunity to look ahead and examine what kind of leadership they would like to install at the next election.

In a sense, it was a time to take stock of gains and challenges and use this to inform the decisions that they will make as voters in August next year.

Wananchi across the country have seen where their local and national leaders have done well and where they have not lived up to expectations.

They have seen where devolution has worked and where it is still mired in challenges.