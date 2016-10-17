By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Kenya’s debt burden is growing at a worrying rate and unless checked, risks becoming unmanageable. The latest figures presented to Parliament last week indicate that the country borrowed about Sh180 billion between January and July, which translates to more than Sh25 billion a month.

Indeed, it is recalled that two years ago, when Parliament raised the debt ceiling from Sh800 billion to Sh1.2 trillion, experts warned that the country was on a dangerous path. Cumulatively, the debt portfolio has doubled in the past three years, from Sh1.6 trillion in 2013 to Sh3.2 trillion, and rising.

This is more than the national budget. In terms of policy, the ratio of the public debt compared to GDP should be capped at 45 per cent.

However, the current figure has gone overboard, oscillating at about 50 per cent. In other words, the country has as much debt as its income, which simply means that we are in a precarious position.

The country’s debt portfolio presents a worrying challenge. In the first place, the National Treasury is unable to explain how some of the money has been used.

Although it argues that part of the loans was earmarked for infrastructure and other capital development, there was no supportive evidence given to Parliament. What that means is that the country may pay for what it never benefited from.

Second, debt management is an essential factor in attracting investment. When a country is heavily indebted, the signal it sends to investors is that it may not have the capacity to repay its debts in the future and, therefore, a dangerous market to put money in. Reduced investment undermines economic growth and creates a vicious cycle of debt.

Third, it undermines national planning and execution of development projects because the revenue collected must first be used to settle debts. This wipes out incomes and leaves nothing for capital development.